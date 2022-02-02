Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Henrietta Baldock Buys 789 Shares

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.90) per share, with a total value of £2,288.10 ($3,076.23).

Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 289.40 ($3.89) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £17.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. Legal & General Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 246.80 ($3.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 309.90 ($4.17). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 293.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 282.42.

Several brokerages recently commented on LGEN. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 397 ($5.34) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.50) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.24) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Legal & General Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 329 ($4.42).

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

