Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the December 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of LGGNY stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $20.00. 14,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,322. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.62.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup cut Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

