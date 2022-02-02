LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 135.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,126 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,115,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,420,000 after acquiring an additional 173,671 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 16,492 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 18,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 298,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after acquiring an additional 24,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $41,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $42.64 on Wednesday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.48 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $931.17 million, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.52.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

