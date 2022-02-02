Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $964.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 273.37% and a net margin of 11.88%. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS.

Shares of Lennox International stock traded up $6.16 on Wednesday, hitting $283.43. 204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,953. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $308.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.28. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $268.74 and a 52 week high of $356.36. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total transaction of $294,136.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.91, for a total transaction of $1,451,479.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,517 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,259 in the last three months. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LII. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lennox International from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.71.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

