Leslie’s (LESL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Leslie’s has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.940-$1.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $0.94-$1.00 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Leslie’s to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.81. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $31.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.36.

LESL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.77.

In related news, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $520,729.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $275,912,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Leslie’s by 58.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the third quarter valued at $330,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Leslie’s by 40.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 21,071 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Leslie’s by 19.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 82,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Leslie’s by 456.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,882 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

