Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.28 and last traded at $21.42. 42,557 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,070,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.92.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.92.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.70%.

In related news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 29,390 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $794,117.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 14,602 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $316,425.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,650. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 787.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,107 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

