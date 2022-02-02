LexaGene (CVE:LXG) Stock Price Up 23.4%

Shares of LexaGene Holdings Inc. (CVE:LXG) rose 23.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 116,815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 56,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26.

LexaGene Company Profile (CVE:LXG)

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pathogen detection systems. It offers MiQLab, an automated pathogen detection system that aims to transform pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for LexaGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexaGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.