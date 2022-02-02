LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Up 9.2%

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) shot up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.44 and last traded at $3.44. 13,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,651,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LX. UBS Group cut LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LexinFintech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.16.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $662.63 million, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 17,909.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 681,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 267,335 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.
LexinFintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LX)
Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.
