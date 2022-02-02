LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Up 9.2%

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) shot up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.44 and last traded at $3.44. 13,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,651,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LX. UBS Group cut LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LexinFintech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.16.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $662.63 million, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 38.73% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $460.75 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 17,909.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 681,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 267,335 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

