Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) will announce earnings per share of $1.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Broadband’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.82. Liberty Broadband posted earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $10.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Liberty Broadband.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. The business had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.83.

Liberty Broadband stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.03. 13,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,269. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70 and a beta of 0.98. Liberty Broadband has a one year low of $136.56 and a one year high of $194.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 16.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,107,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,143,000 after acquiring an additional 736,144 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 22.7% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 4,661,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,445,000 after buying an additional 861,499 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 51.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,453,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,394 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,393,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,349,000 after purchasing an additional 155,189 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,761,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,547,000 after acquiring an additional 40,796 shares in the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Broadband (LBRDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.