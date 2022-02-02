Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright Sells 50,000 Shares

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $628,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:LBRT traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.27. The company had a trading volume of 814,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,328. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of research firms recently commented on LBRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Atb Cap Markets cut Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.04.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 58,485 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after acquiring an additional 352,065 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter valued at $17,064,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

