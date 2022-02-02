Light (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Trading 11.4% Higher

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY)’s share price traded up 11.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.45. 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 3,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51.

Light Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LGSXY)

Light SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and commercialization of electric power services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Distribution, Trading and Others. The Generation segment generates electric power, which is based on the management of the hydraulic power of Paraíba do Sul and Ribeirão das Lajes rivers.

