Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 410.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $129.08 on Wednesday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66.

LECO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $11,214,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $524,798.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

