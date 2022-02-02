Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOTY) Short Interest Update

Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOTY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,700 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the December 31st total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,606,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BOTY opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Lingerie Fighting Championships has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

About Lingerie Fighting Championships

Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc focuses on building and establishing sports entertainment league. It utilizes wrestling and mixed martial arts fighting techniques together with fictional character personas, parodies of public figures and professional sporting leagues and fictional storylines for purposes of providing entertainment.

