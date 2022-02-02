Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOTY) Short Interest Update

Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOTY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,700 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the December 31st total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,606,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:BOTY opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Lingerie Fighting Championships has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.
