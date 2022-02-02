Litecoin Cash One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,003.00 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $6.54 million and approximately $2,003.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,806.20 or 0.99494968 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 750,148,700 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

