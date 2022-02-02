Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LYG shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. AlphaValue upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458,529 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at $298,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 57.5% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 284,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 104,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average of $2.54. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

