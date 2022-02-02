loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of loanDepot from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of loanDepot from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.81.

Get loanDepot alerts:

loanDepot stock opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. loanDepot has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average is $6.76.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). loanDepot had a return on equity of 64.38% and a net margin of 2.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that loanDepot will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh acquired 216,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,379,837.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 287.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,992,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,331 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,182,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter valued at about $6,472,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in loanDepot by 430.0% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 446,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 361,960 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.