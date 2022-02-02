loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. loanDepot had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.38%.
LDI stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,578. loanDepot has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average is $6.76.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of loanDepot by 18.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in loanDepot by 63.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 20,421 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot in the third quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in loanDepot by 1,435.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded loanDepot to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on loanDepot from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.81.
loanDepot Company Profile
loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
