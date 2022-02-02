loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. loanDepot had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.38%.

LDI stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,578. loanDepot has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average is $6.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $356,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 216,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $1,379,837.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of loanDepot by 18.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in loanDepot by 63.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 20,421 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot in the third quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in loanDepot by 1,435.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded loanDepot to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on loanDepot from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.81.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

