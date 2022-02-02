Logan Capital Management Inc. Acquires 119 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 97.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,636 shares of company stock worth $2,315,052. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADI. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $165.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.06. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.25 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $86.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.80%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

