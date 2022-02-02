Logan Capital Management Inc. Buys 16,900 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 339.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Flowserve by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 4.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 33.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Shares of FLS opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.58. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average is $35.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 62.99%.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

