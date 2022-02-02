Logan Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1,723.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 269.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25,537 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on K. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

NYSE:K opened at $63.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $68.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.70.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $5,225,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

