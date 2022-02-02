Logan Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 495 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $220,036,000 after purchasing an additional 41,301 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $47,210,000 after buying an additional 112,721 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $113,766,000 after buying an additional 284,360 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 264,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $71,766,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.05.

salesforce.com stock opened at $232.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $228.64 billion, a PE ratio of 128.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.74 and a 200 day moving average of $263.26.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total transaction of $2,228,707.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,221 shares of company stock valued at $40,366,109 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.