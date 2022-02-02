Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,000 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $68.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $85.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.89). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.31.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

