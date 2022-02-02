LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 320 ($4.30) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LMP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 300 ($4.03) to GBX 310 ($4.17) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.76) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 305 ($4.10) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 255 ($3.43) to GBX 283 ($3.80) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 281.63 ($3.79).

Shares of LMP opened at GBX 266.60 ($3.58) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 273.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 261. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.70. LondonMetric Property has a 52 week low of GBX 204.80 ($2.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 287.20 ($3.86).

In other LondonMetric Property news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.64), for a total transaction of £1,084,000 ($1,457,381.02).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

