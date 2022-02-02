LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has $295.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 300 ($4.03) to GBX 310 ($4.17) in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded LondonMetric Property from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $308.75.

Shares of LNSPF stock opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.62. LondonMetric Property has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $4.03.

LondonMetric Property Plc is a holding company, which engages in real estate investment and development. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Convenience and Leisure, Long Income, Retail Parks, Office, Residential, and Development. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

