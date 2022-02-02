Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,812 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lordstown Motors were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RIDE. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Lordstown Motors by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RIDE opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RIDE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. R. F. Lafferty upgraded Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.47.

In other Lordstown Motors news, VP Chuan D. Vo bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

