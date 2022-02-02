Lotto Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,498.00 (LOTTO)

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, Lotto has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Lotto has a total market cap of $21.39 million and approximately $3,498.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lotto coin can now be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.37 or 0.00296157 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00011681 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001959 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000644 BTC.

About Lotto

Lotto (CRYPTO:LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

