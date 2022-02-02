Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 237.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,566 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $418,413,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $395,458,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $698,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,293 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $257,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $177,715,000 after acquiring an additional 818,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.57.

NYSE:LOW opened at $238.35 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $150.84 and a one year high of $263.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.28. The stock has a market cap of $160.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.