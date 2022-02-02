LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on February 15th

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th.

LSI Industries has a payout ratio of 54.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LSI Industries to earn $0.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

Shares of LSI Industries stock opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.80. LSI Industries has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.63 million, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that LSI Industries will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, started coverage on LSI Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 249.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 18,508 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 415.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 71,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

