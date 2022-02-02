Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,300 shares, a growth of 59.4% from the December 31st total of 73,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 72,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NYSE LUB opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $86.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.17. Luby’s has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $5.13.

Get Luby's alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Luby’s in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Luby’s by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Luby’s by 4,836.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 22,294 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Luby’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luby’s by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 70,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. 40.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luby’s, Inc operates as a multi-branded company in the restaurant industry and in the contract food services industry. It operates through the following segments: Luby’s Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The Luby’s Cafeterias segment includes the results of the company-owned Luby’s Cafeterias restaurants.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Luby's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luby's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.