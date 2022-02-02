Lumen Technologies (LUMN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Lumen Technologies to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lumen Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE LUMN opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

In related news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lumen Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 91.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,048,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.14% of Lumen Technologies worth $171,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

