Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

LITE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.63.

LITE opened at $100.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.76. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $2,442,204.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 6,000 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,499. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter worth $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 1,196.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 21.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

