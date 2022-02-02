Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LAZR. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. R. F. Lafferty decreased their target price on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luminar Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.64.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ LAZR opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. Luminar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.66.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.03% and a negative net margin of 2,061.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Fennimore purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Austin Russell purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $892,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 94,586 shares of company stock worth $1,347,591. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 18.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,693,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,849 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 84.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,546,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,628 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,424,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,730,000 after purchasing an additional 724,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,497,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,778,000 after purchasing an additional 173,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,341,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,508,000 after purchasing an additional 997,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.