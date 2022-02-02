LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) PT Set at €800.00 by Credit Suisse Group

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) has been assigned a €800.00 ($898.88) price objective by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.26% from the company’s previous close.

MC has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €845.00 ($949.44) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €820.00 ($921.35) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €850.00 ($955.06) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays set a €815.00 ($915.73) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($764.04) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €807.00 ($906.74).

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

Shares of EPA:MC opened at €732.20 ($822.70) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €709.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €678.87. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a one year low of €195.45 ($219.61) and a one year high of €260.55 ($292.75).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.