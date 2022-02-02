M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 27,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 362,347 shares.The stock last traded at $9.97 and had previously closed at $9.98.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 100,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 75,609 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter worth $1,034,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,390,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as M3 Acquisition II Corp. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

