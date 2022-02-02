M3 Brigade Acquisition III Corp (NYSE:MBSC) Short Interest Up 57.1% in January

M3 Brigade Acquisition III Corp (NYSE:MBSC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE MBSC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.94. 7,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,778. M3 Brigade Acquisition III has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.03.

M3 Brigade Acquisition III Company Profile

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. is based in New York.

