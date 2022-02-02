Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Trading Down 3.5%

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) traded down 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.14 and last traded at $16.26. 67,786 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,891,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MAC shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Get Macerich alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Macerich’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 3.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 13.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Macerich by 4.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Macerich by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile (NYSE:MAC)

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.