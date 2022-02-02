Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 551 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $31,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 8,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.14.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $399,916.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $190,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,104 shares of company stock worth $599,818. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $90.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.19. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.53 and a 52-week high of $104.18. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.76.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

