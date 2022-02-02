Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,197,710 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,000 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $38,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 138.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on FCX. Raymond James set a $49.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.65.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX opened at $39.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.46. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $46.20.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 10.38%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.