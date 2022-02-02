Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 1,370 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 606,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Johnson Controls International worth $41,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 75.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

NYSE JCI opened at $72.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.65. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.65%.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,359 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.