Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 15,952 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,593 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,952 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Ross Stores worth $35,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 48.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 607.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $98.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.55 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.01.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROST. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.92.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

