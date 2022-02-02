Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 24,418 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,418 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Digital Realty Trust worth $32,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Amundi bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $136,006,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,034,000 after acquiring an additional 666,830 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 46.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,090,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,902,000 after acquiring an additional 658,801 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4,819.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 448,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,833,000 after acquiring an additional 439,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,110,000 after acquiring an additional 382,954 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays cut Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.54.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $147.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.70 and a 200-day moving average of $158.69. The firm has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $178.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.78%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

