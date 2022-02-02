Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 91.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,991,782 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $37,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 136,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,783,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,227,000 after acquiring an additional 35,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth $1,297,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $205.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.08. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.64 and a 1 year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.35.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.