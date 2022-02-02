Madison Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Jacobs Engineering Group comprises about 1.2% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $90,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

J stock traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $129.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,805. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.59 and a 1 year high of $149.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.92 and its 200 day moving average is $136.38. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on J shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.89.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.