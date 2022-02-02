Madison Asset Management LLC Has $53.04 Million Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 454,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of IHS Markit worth $53,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IHS Markit by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,013,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,270,000 after purchasing an additional 812,865 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in IHS Markit by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,398,000 after purchasing an additional 26,107 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in IHS Markit by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,072,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,610,000 after purchasing an additional 564,545 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in IHS Markit by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,752,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,633,000 after purchasing an additional 761,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in IHS Markit by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,665,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,291,000 after purchasing an additional 954,481 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INFO stock traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $118.35. 22,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,610. The stock has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $88.44 and a one year high of $135.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.24.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on IHS Markit from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.80.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

