Madison Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 377,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $68,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,370,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $938,023,000 after buying an additional 66,498 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,831,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $879,417,000 after purchasing an additional 40,798 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at $634,934,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,619,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $658,857,000 after purchasing an additional 94,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,187,000 after purchasing an additional 134,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $663,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded up $2.61 on Wednesday, hitting $192.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,411. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.31. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $138.37 and a 1 year high of $208.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

