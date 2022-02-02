Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 10,460 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,555,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,460 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up approximately 1.9% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $136,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Partners Value Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Value Investments LP now owns 129,548,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,604,383,855,000 after buying an additional 789,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,760,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,077,996,000 after buying an additional 506,508 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,253,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,101,000 after buying an additional 906,145 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,622,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,650,000 after buying an additional 212,211 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,562,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,548,000 after buying an additional 327,919 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Shares of BAM stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,797. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $62.20. The company has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.87.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 24.41%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

