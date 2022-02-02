Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 1,436 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,383,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. Brown & Brown makes up approximately 1.1% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $76,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,149,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 417,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,181,000 after acquiring an additional 53,057 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 243,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

BRO stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.71. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $70.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

