Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.29.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 13,123 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 107,566.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.07. The company had a trading volume of 17,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,379. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $52.33 and a twelve month high of $142.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.43.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.87) by $0.08. As a group, analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

