Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 4th

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.0375 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th.

Magellan Midstream Partners has increased its dividend by 8.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Magellan Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 89.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners to earn $4.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.0%.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $49.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.74 and its 200-day moving average is $47.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $39.93 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. The business had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. 54.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.27.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.