MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,688 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $24,828,000 after buying an additional 39,857 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 596,254 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,058,000 after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $3,902,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,854 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth about $3,014,000.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.02. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $19.66 and a one year high of $24.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Mainstay Mackay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company, which designed to capitalize on opportunities in the municipal bond market. It offers tax-exempt monthly distributions and total return potential, opportunistic investment approach through active management, and defined term that seeks to provide the then net asset value (NAV) upon termination to shareholders.

